April 5, 2019 / 2:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields hit 2-week highs as U.S. jobs growth picks up

Richard Leong

4 Min Read

    * U.S. hiring accelerates in March but wage growth slows
    * Trump said U.S.-China trade deal possible in four weeks
    * U.S. to sell $78 bln in 3-, 10-, 30-year debt next week

 (Updates market action, adds quote, graphic)
    NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were
little changed on Friday, after hitting a two-week high as the
government reported that domestic hiring rebounded from a
17-month low in March, offset by a moderation in wage growth.
    U.S. employers added 196,000 workers last month, more than a
revised 33,000 in February, while average hourly earnings grew a
mere 0.1% following a 0.4% jump the month before.
    The latest snapshot of the U.S. labor market allayed
concerns about a recession and reinforced the view that
inflation remains muted and the Federal Reserve will likely
refrain from raising interest rates in 2019, analysts said. 
    "Okay headline, bad details. Don't think it changes the
basic thesis," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at
Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
    Earlier Friday, bond yields had risen on optimism that China
and the United States may sign a trade pact soon, a development
that would reduce the safe-haven demand for Treasuries.
    President Donald Trump said on Thursday the two countries 
were close to a deal that could be announced within four weeks,
while warning Beijing that it would be difficult to allow trade
to continue without a pact.
    At 9:49 a.m. (1349 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year
Treasury notes was 2.5079%, little changed from late
on Thursday. It hit a two-week high of 2.544% shortly after the
release of the March jobs report.
    Interest rate futures implied traders see a 56% chance the
Fed will lower key lending rates by a quarter point in early
2020, down from 60% late on Thursday, according to CME Group's
FedWatch program.
    On the supply front, the U.S. Treasury Department said it
will sell a combined $78 billion in three-, 10- and 30-year
bonds next week.

April 5 Friday 9:56 AM New York / 1356 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN9               147-26/32    4/32      
 10YR TNotes JUN9              123-144/256  1/32      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.3825       2.4297    -0.004
 Six-month bills               2.39         2.4589    0.005
 Two-year note                 99-208/256   2.3474    0.008
 Three-year note               100-54/256   2.3       0.005
 Five-year note                99-24/256    2.3187    0.002
 Seven-year note               99           2.4065    -0.002
 10-year note                  101-4/256    2.5079    -0.002
 30-year bond                  101-180/256  2.9141    -0.005
         YIELD CURVE           Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 10-year vs 2-year yield       15.90        -1.70     
 30-year vs 5-year yield       59.40        -0.45     
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        10.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         8.00         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         4.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -2.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -24.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 
    

    
 (Reporting by Richard Leong)
