TREASURIES-U.S. yields hit 3-week lows on turmoil in Turkey

* U.S. core CPI comes in stronger-than-forecast in July * Trump authorizes higher tariffs on Turkish steel, aluminum * Overall solid August refunding underpins Treasuries demand (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to near three-weeks lows on Friday as investors scooped up low-risk government debt on anxiety about Turkey's financial problems spreading to other emerging economies and lenders exposed to this sector. Turkey's finance minister Berat Albayrak rolled out the government's new economic plan on Friday, promising central bank independence and tighter budget discipline, but giving few details to reassure investors and stem a currency crisis. His plans gave no support to the free-falling lira, and the sell-off accelerated after U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington would double down on steel and aluminum sanctions against Turkey. Rattled traders dumped more lira on Friday for its biggest single-day loss since Turkey adopted a floating-currency regime in 2001. "It's the contagion fear and what exposure European banks have to Turkey," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York. "We are seeing some safe-haven bids for Treasuries and Bunds." The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes touched 2.886 percent, its lowest in almost three weeks. At 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT), it was down 5 basis points at 2.884 percent, putting it on track for its steepest weekly fall in 11 weeks. Ten-year German Bund yield fell 5 basis points to 0.3310 percent. Friday's safe-haven bids for Treasuries added to earlier buying following perceived solid August government debt refunding where the government raised nearly $40 billion of fresh cash for spending and debt servicing. Fair demand for record offerings of 10-year and 30-year Treasuries was encouraging as the government will further increase its borrowing to fund its budget deficit due largely to the massive tax cut in December. "The latest auction cycle went pretty well. Demand seems to be there. It's comforting for the market," Milstein said. Friday's drop in U.S. bond yields was limited after data showed underlying domestic inflation grew a tad stronger than forecast in July, reducing bets that price growth would weaken in the coming months, analysts said. The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) grew 0.2 percent as expected last month, bringing its year-over-year advance to 2.9 percent, the Labor Department said on Friday. The CPI core rate, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased 0.2 percent in July, lifting its annual gain to 2.4 percent for its biggest gain since September 2008. The latest CPI figures supported the view the Federal Reserve would raise key overnight borrowing costs by a quarter point to 2.00-2.25 percent at its Sept. 25-26 policy meeting. August 10 Friday 10:00AM New York / 1400 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP8 144-4/32 27/32 10YR TNotes SEP8 120-40/256 14/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.0075 2.0453 -0.006 Six-month bills 2.175 2.2292 -0.006 Two-year note 100-4/256 2.6165 -0.037 Three-year note 100-40/256 2.6954 -0.047 Five-year note 99-246/256 2.7583 -0.055 Seven-year note 100-66/256 2.8338 -0.056 10-year note 99-236/256 2.884 -0.051 30-year bond 99-64/256 3.0383 -0.047 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 26.60 -1.10 30-year vs 5-year yield 27.90 1.55 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 19.25 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.75 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.75 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 5.75 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -7.00 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong)