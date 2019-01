NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The yields on U.S. medium- to long-term Treasury yields rose to session highs on Friday as U.S. stock index futures gained on upbeat company results, signaling a higher market open and paring safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt.

At 8:21 a.m. (1321 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields was up 2.9 basis points at 2.741 percent, while five-year yields was 3.2 basis points higher at 2.577 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)