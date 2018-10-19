FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 2:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields hit session highs as Wall Street gains

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed to session peaks on Friday as Wall Street stock prices extended \initial gains, rebounding from losses a day earlier tied to concerns about Italy’s budget and U.S.-Saudi Arabia relations.

At 10:06 a.m. (1446 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 3.203 percent, up nearly 3 basis points from late on Thursday, while the 30-year yield was 3.387 percent, 3 basis points higher on the day. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

