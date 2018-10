NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to session lows on Wednesday as data showed domestic housing starts fell more than forecast in September, with building activity in the south likely reduced by Hurricane Florence.

At 8:43 a.m. (1243 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 3.146 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Tuesday, while the 30-year yield was 3.314 percent, 1.7 basis points lower on the day. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)