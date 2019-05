NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. longer-dated Treasury yields declined to six-week lows on Monday after China announces plan to impose additional tariffs on U.S.-made goods after the U.S. acted on Friday to increase duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

At 8:29 a.m. (1429 GMT), the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was 3.4 basis points lower at 2.421% after touching 2.412%, the lowest level since March 29. (Reporting by Richard Leong)