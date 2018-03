NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - Most U.S. Treasury yields held at lower levels early Tuesday after Wall Street stock prices opened higher as fears retreated regarding a trade war between the United States and China, the world’s two biggest economies.

At 9:47 a.m. (1347 GMT), the yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell 1.6 basis points to 2.825 percent, while two-year yields fell 1.8 basis points to 2.298 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)