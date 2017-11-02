TREASURIES-U.S. yields hold at lower levels after jobless, productivity data

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields remained at their lower intraday levels on Thursday as domestic wage growth remained modest in a tightening domestic labor market coupled with a pickup in worker productivity.

At 8:41 a.m. (1240 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was down 1 basis point at 2.367 percent. It reached a 1-1/2 week low on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and reinforced bets that it would hike them at its December policy meeting. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)