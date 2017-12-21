FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 21, 2017 / 1:42 PM / 2 days ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields hold at lower levels after U.S. GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held at lower levels early Thursday with 10-year yield close to a nine-month peak as data on domestic gross domestic product, jobless claims and regional business activity from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve did not alter traders’ view on a steady economic expansion.

At 8:38 a.m. (1338 GMT), the yield on 10-year Treasury notes was 2.486 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Wednesday, while the 30-year yield was 2.862 percent, 1 basis point lower than Wednesday’s close, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

