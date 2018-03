NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields remained at lower levels on Thursday with the 10-year yield hovering at seven-week lows after in-line data on domestic personal spending in February and weekly jobless claims falling to a 45-year low.

At 8:51 a.m. (1251 GMT), the yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 0.7 basis point at 2.768 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Nick Zieminski)