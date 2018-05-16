FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 12:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields hold at lower levels as housing starts fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields stayed near their session lows on Wednesday with the 10-year yield remaining below its seven-year peak following data that showed domestic home construction declined in April amid tight land and labor supply.

At 8:37 a.m. (1237 GMT), the yield on 10-year Treasury notes was 3.067 percent, down 1.5 basis points from late Tuesday. It reached 3.095 percent on Tuesday, which was the highest level since July 2011, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

