NEW YORK, April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields remained at lower levels on Tuesday as overall domestic durable goods orders fell a bit less than forecast in February and the total figure in January was revised lower.

At 8:39 a.m. (1439 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields was 2.476%, down 0.021 percentage point from late on Monday when they touched a one-week high at 2.5080%. (Reporting by Richard Leong)