FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
April 26, 2018 / 12:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields hold fall after durable, jobless data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields stayed at lower levels on Thursday with the benchmark 10-year yield below 3 percent as a drop in domestic core capital good orders in March offset a decline in jobless benefit filings to their lowest level in over 48 years.

At 8:37 a.m. (1237 GMT), the yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down nearly 3 basis points at 2.998 percent. It touched 3.035 percent on Wednesday, which was its highest level since January 2014, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.