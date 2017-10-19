FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
October 19, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 2 days ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields hold fall after jobless claims, Philly Fed data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields hovered near session lows on Thursday even as domestic jobless claims fell to a 44-plus year low and a reading on U.S. Mid-Atlantic business activity from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve unexpectedly rose to its highest since May.

At 8:39 a.m. (1239 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was down 3 basis points to 2.307 percent, while the two-year Treasury yield declined by 2 basis points to 1.539 percent, retreating from a near nine-year peak reached on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

