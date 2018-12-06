TREASURIES-U.S. yields hold near 3-month lows after ADP U.S. jobs data

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields stayed near their session lows on Thursday with benchmark 10-year yield hovering close to a three-month low as the ADP National Employment Report showed domestic jobs growth was slower that what analysts had projected in November.

At 8:25 a.m. (1325 GMT), the yield on 10-year Treasury notes was 2.8973 percent, down over 2 basis points from late on Tuesday. It touched 2.874 percent earlier Thursday, which was the lowest level since Sept. 7. (Reporting by Richard Leong)