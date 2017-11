NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields hovered near their session peaks early Thursday even as domestic first-time filings for jobless benefits rose more than forecast last week from a near 44-1/2 year low the week before.

At 8:36 a.m. (1536 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year government notes was up nearly 2 basis points at 2.335 percent, while the 30-year bond yield was up 2.4 basis points at 2.808 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)