NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held at higher levels on Wednesday in the wake of government data that showed U.S. import and export prices falling in December within economists’ expectations. {nUSNGCEFPA]

At 8:37 a.m. (1337 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 2.729 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Tuesday, while the 30-year yield was up over 2 basis points at 2.903 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Paul Simao)