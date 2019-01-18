TREASURIES-U.S. yields hold rise after in-line industrial output data

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields hovered near their session highs on Friday with the 10-year yield staying close to a three-week peak following data that showed domestic industrial production grew in line with expectations in December.

At 9:22 a.m. (1422 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields was 2.768 percent, up 2.1 basis points from late on Thursday. Earlier Friday, it touched 2.775 percent, the highest level since Dec. 28.