TREASURIES-U.S. yields hold rise after in-line industrial output data

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields hovered near their session highs on Friday with the 10-year yield staying close to a three-week peak following data that showed domestic industrial production grew in line with expectations in December.
At 9:22 a.m. (1422 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields was 2.768 percent, up 2.1 basis points from late on Thursday. Earlier Friday, it touched 2.775 percent, the highest level since Dec. 28.
Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama