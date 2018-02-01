FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Funds News
February 1, 2018 / 2:01 PM / in 3 hours

TREASURIES-U.S. yields hold rise after jobless, productivity data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held to their earlier rise on Thursday as an unexpected drop in weekly jobless claims and a surprise fall in worker productivity in the fourth quarter did little to alter traders’ view on domestic economic growth.

At 8:53 a.m. (1353 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was up 1.1 basis points at 2.731 percent. The 10-year yield reached a near four-year high at 2.754 percent on Wednesday, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.