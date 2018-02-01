TREASURIES-U.S. yields hold rise after jobless, productivity data

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held to their earlier rise on Thursday as an unexpected drop in weekly jobless claims and a surprise fall in worker productivity in the fourth quarter did little to alter traders’ view on domestic economic growth.

At 8:53 a.m. (1353 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was up 1.1 basis points at 2.731 percent. The 10-year yield reached a near four-year high at 2.754 percent on Wednesday, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)