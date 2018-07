NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held at higher levels on Monday as data on domestic retail sales in June reinforced the view that consumer spending is increasing at a solid clip for robust economic growth in the second quarter.

At 8:37 a.m. (1237 GMT0, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was at 2.847 percent, up 1.6 basis points from late on Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)