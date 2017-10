NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held at higher levels on Tuesday following S&P Case-Shiller data showed home prices in 20 U.S. metro areas rose 5.8 percent on a year-over-year basis in July, in line with analyst forecast.

At 9:09 a.m (1309 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was up over 1 basis point at 2.236 percent, while the 30-year bond yield was 1 basis point higher at 2.775 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)