NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields remained at their higher levels on Wednesday with 10-year yields hovering at 1-1/2 week highs even as payroll processor AD said U.S. companies added 129,000 workers in March, fewer than what analysts had forecast.

At 8:24 a.m. (1424 GMT), the yields on benchmark 10-year government notes were 2.510%, up 3 basis points from late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)