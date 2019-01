NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held their earlier gains on Wednesday as Wall Street opened higher on strong company results, reducing safe-haven demand for U.S. government bonds.

At 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were up 3.2 basis points at 2.764 percent, while in the stock market the S&P 500 index was up 0.60 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)