NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Thursday as domestic durable goods orders increased more than expected in August, while a gauge on core capital goods unexpectedly fell following four straight months of gains.

At 8:36 a.m. (1236 GMT), the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down 0.6 basis points at 3.059 percent. Earlier, it fell to 3.030 percent, the lowest level in more than a week. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)