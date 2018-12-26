TREASURIES-U.S. yields hold steady ahead of 5-year note sale

* U.S. sells $41 bln in 5-year notes at 1 p.m. EST * U.S. 10-year yields fall to lowest since April * U.S. 2-to-10-year yield curve steepest in three weeks (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Dec 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were firm on Wednesday with 10-year yields hitting eight-month lows as safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt stoked by the recent stock market rout was offset by moves to make room for this week's Treasury supply. Turmoil in Washington from a partial government shutdown that began Saturday and U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has pushed investors away from equities and other risky assets. "They added uncertainties to a market that's already jittery," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co in New York. Earlier Wednesday, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell to 2.720 percent, the lowest since April 2. At 9:36 a.m. (1436 GMT), it was marginally higher from late Monday at 2.760 percent. The gap between two-year and 10-year yields grew to its widest in three weeks on bets the Fed might pause its 2019 rate-hike campaign earlier than previously thought in response to signs of slowing U.S. economic growth and the sharp stock market losses. The two-year yield was 2.579 percent, down 1 basis point from Monday. It touched 2.540 percent earlier Wednesday, the lowest since July 6. The gap between two-year and 10-year yields expanded to 18.7 basis points, hovering at its widest in three weeks. Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 index was up 0.8 percent. Trading volume was light with many European markets remaining closed after Christmas. U.S. financial markets reopened after being shut for the holiday. The sharp decline in U.S. yields since November has reduced the appeal of Treasuries among investors, who expected yields to rise, stemming from the growing federal deficit after the massive tax cut a year ago. On Monday, the Treasury sold $40 billion of two-year notes to soft demand with the bid-to-cover ratio posting its weakest reading in a decade. "It was not a particularly good auction," Milstein said. The Treasury will auction $18 billion of two-year floating-rate notes at 11:30 a.m. EST (1630 GMT) and $41 billion of five-year Treasuries at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT). In "when issue" activity, traders expected the latest five-year supply to sell at a yield of 2.6090 percent, which would be the lowest yield at a five-year auction since January, Tradeweb data showed. December 26 Wednesday 9:35AM New York / 1435 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR9 145-10/32 -4/32 10YR TNotes MAR9 121-92/256 -2/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.4 2.4482 0.002 Six-month bills 2.4675 2.5334 -0.006 Two-year note 99-218/256 2.5766 -0.011 Three-year note 100-46/256 2.5615 -0.008 Five-year note 101-78/256 2.5909 0.007 Seven-year note 101-68/256 2.6734 0.003 10-year note 103-44/256 2.756 0.003 30-year bond 107 3.0177 0.015 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 17.70 -0.30 30-year vs 5-year yield 42.50 1.15 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 13.00 -2.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -16.00 -1.50 spread 2.761318.1 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)