TREASURIES-U.S. yields hold steady as China seeks to calm markets

* Beijing pledges to support reeling yuan * Trade tensions keep U.S. yield curve near 11-year lows * U.S. bond market to close early Tuesday, shut Wednesday By Richard Leong NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Tuesday with the yield curve hovering at its flattest level in nearly 11 years as China pledged to keep its currency stable. The yuan fell to an 11-month low against the dollar as trade tensions grew between the United States and China, the world's two biggest economies. The Trump administration is prepared to impose tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods on July 6. Beijing has said it will respond with duties on American-made imports. "In the short-term, the comments from China have boosted stock prices and softened bids for Treasuries," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York. Fears of a full-blown global trade war have spurred bets that slower global growth and inflation would mean that longer-dated U.S. yields would not rise much despite the Federal Reserve's signaling further increases in short-term interest rates, traders and analysts said. "We have the safety bids on the long-end of the yield curve due to trade concerns," Milstein said. The safe-haven demand for bonds has narrowed the spread between short- and long-dated Treasury yields. Some investors are worried that short-term yields could rise above long-term ones. This phenomenon, known as a curve inversion, has happened about 12 to 18 months before the past five U.S. recessions. At 9:49 a.m. (1336 GMT), the spread between two-year and 10-year yields contracted to 30.50 basis points after touching 30.30 basis points, which was the tightest since August 2007. The five-to-30-yield yield gap hit 22.60 basis points, which was the slimmest since July 2007, Reuters data showed. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was down nearly 1 basis point at 2.858 percent, while the 30-year yield was 1 basis point lower at 2.982 percent. Trading volume was light for a second day ahead of the U.S. Independence Day holiday. The U.S. bond market will close early at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) and will stay shut on Wednesday. July 3 Tuesday 9:51AM New York / 1351 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP8 144-31/32 7/32 10YR TNotes SEP8 120-32/256 2/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.945 1.9818 0.013 Six-month bills 2.09 2.1417 0.016 Two-year note 99-230/256 2.5527 0.000 Three-year note 99-240/256 2.6469 0.003 Five-year note 99-108/256 2.7498 -0.003 Seven-year note 99-136/256 2.8244 -0.008 10-year note 100-32/256 2.8601 -0.007 30-year bond 102-200/256 2.9835 -0.007 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 30.50 -1.00 30-year vs 5-year yield 23.30 -0.35 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 14.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -5.75 0.00 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)