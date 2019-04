NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday, touching two-week highs in advance of a government payrolls report for March which analysts forecast a pickup in hiring following a sharp drop in February.

At 8:17 a.m. (1217 GMT), the yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 2.535%, up 2.5 basis points from late on Thursday. It touched 2.54% earlier Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)