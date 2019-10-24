TREASURIES-U.S. yields inch higher in rangebound trading; Fed in focus

* U.S. data -- durables, housing and jobless claims -- were mixed * Fed meeting looms next week, rate cut is priced in * U.S. 7-year note auction shows solid demand (Recasts, adds new comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Thursday after trading lower for much of the session, as investors consolidated positions ahead of next week's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting that is expected to result in an interest rate cut for a third time this year. U.S. 10-year and two-year note yields also hit key technical resistance that thinned buying, analysts said. The trend so far this week has been to buy Treasuries and push yields lower amid increasing economic, political, and global uncertainty. Issues surrounding Britain's exit from the European Union, the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump and mounting evidence of U.S. economic weakness have dampened Treasury yields. Analysts noted that even the one bright spot, Washington's "phase 1" deal with Beijing on trade matters, has yet to be put to paper. That said, Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco, said things are not dire as some market participants believe. "A Fed cut is priced in next week, but the market seems to be getting cold feet on further easing down the road," Rupert said. "The economy doesn't look that bad. There are chances of a U.S.-China trade deal and Brexit may be resolved, so a lot of the risks have diminished." Recent U.S. economic numbers have been mixed, suggesting some weakening in the economy, but not a recession. Thursday's data showed new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods fell more than expected in September and shipments declined, while sales of new U.S. single-family homes also slid in September. But U.S. initial jobless claims were better than expected. In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year note yields rose to 1.771% from 1.759% late on Wednesday. Yields on 30-year bonds were up at 2.267%, from 2.251% on Wednesday. On the short-end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields edged up to 1.587%, from Wednesday's 1.582%. On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury's auction of $32 billion in seven-year notes, the final coupon supply for October, showed decent demand, after two strong sales of two-year and five-year notes this week. The seven-year note picked up a high yield of 1.657%, much lower than the expected rate at the bid deadline. There were $78.6 billion in bids, resulting in a 2.46 bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, which slightly lower from September's 2.49 cover but modestly above the 2.44 average. "Though rates remain historically rich, they are nevertheless palatable, considering the likelihood of a Fed easing next week, along with lingering growth worries, and expectations for ongoing accommodation from most major central banks that should limit upside pressures," Action Economics said in its blog after the seven-year note auction. October 24 Thursday 3:59PM New York / 1959 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.6425 1.6768 0.018 Six-month bills 1.62 1.6605 0.016 Two-year note 99-214/256 1.5837 0.002 Three-year note 99-102/256 1.5829 0.003 Five-year note 99-148/256 1.5881 0.007 Seven-year note 99-168/256 1.6777 0.008 10-year note 98-180/256 1.7695 0.011 30-year bond 99-176/256 2.2644 0.013 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 3.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap -1.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -2.25 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -8.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -38.25 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David Gregorio and Tom Brown)