TREASURIES-U.S. yields jump after U.S. non-farm payrolls data

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt yields rose on Friday after data showed the world’s largest economy lost jobs last month due to the impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, but details of the report such as the unemployment rate and wage growth suggested an improving labor market.

The Labor Department said on Friday nonfarm payrolls fell by 33,000 jobs last month amid a record drop in employment in the leisure and hospitality sector. But the unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent, the lowest since February 2001.

The average hourly earnings, meanwhile, increased 12 cents or 0.5 percent in September after rising 0.2 percent in August.

In early trading, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield rose to its highest since July 11 and was last at 2.387 percent.

The 30-year yield also climbed to its strongest level since August 1, and last traded at 2.916 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)