TREASURIES-U.S. yields jump as Fed keeps December rate hike alive

(Adds quotes, details; updates prices) * Fed signals another rate hike likely this year * Ten-year Treasury yields highest since Aug. 8 * Yield curve flattens as intermediates underperform By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields jumped to their highest levels in six weeks on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve’s statement from its policy meeting was interpreted as keeping a December interest rate hike on the table. New economic projections released after the Fed's two-day policy meeting showed 11 of 16 officials see the "appropriate" level for the federal funds rate, the central bank's benchmark interest rate, to be in a range between 1.25 percent and 1.50 percent by the end of 2017, one-quarter of a point above the current level. The Fed’s economic projections for 2017 were unchanged, said Charlie Ripley, investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management in Minneapolis. “That gives us a little bit more confidence that there is probably going to be a third rate hike coming in December,” Ripley said. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 9/32 in price to yield 2.27 percent, after yields got as far as 2.29 percent, the highest since Aug. 8. Some traders and investors had thought that the Fed may strike a more dovish tone given the potential economic impact of recent severe hurricanes and still sluggish inflation. The U.S. central bank was also seen as potentially slowing its rate hike path to give the market time to absorb reductions in its balance sheet. The Fed said it would begin in October to reduce its approximately $4.2 trillion in holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities, as expected, by initially cutting up to $10 billion each month from the amount of maturing securities it reinvests. “There is no real dovish rhetoric anywhere that would have you thinking anything but rate hikes or tightening over the next year or so,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. “I think that hawkish setup was not something the market expected, they expected a little more lip service paid to the uncertainties,” Goldberg added. Interest rate futures traders are pricing in a 68 percent chance of a December rate hike, after rising to 72 percent immediately after the statement, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. (Additional reporting by Saqib Ahmed; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Chizu Nomiyama) )