TREASURIES-U.S. yields little changed; 10-year near 8-month lows as Wall Street stays volatile

* U.S. Treasuries on track for best month in 2-1/2 years * Treasury funds attract most inflows since February 2015 - Lipper * Pending home sales fall in Nov, Chicago PMI dips in Dec By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Friday with 10-year yields hovering near eight-month lows as Wall Street remained volatile, with investors anxious about the economy and turmoil in Washington including a partial government shutdown. The year-end stampede into safe-haven Treasuries has pushed the $15.5 trillion sector toward its biggest monthly rally in 2-1/2 years, on track to bring it into positive territory for 2018, according to an index compiled by Bloomberg and Barclays. "It's been a move in risk reduction. Treasuries have always served that role. There's a lot of chaos out there," said Jerry Paul, senior vice president of fixed income at ICON Advisers in Denver. Wall Street staged a late rally on Thursday. Earlier in the volatile week, the benchmark S&P 500 index touched a 20-month low. Then on Wednesday, the S&P 500, the Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq logged their biggest daily jump in nearly a decade. In a sign the stock market might stabilize, U.S. fund investors shifted $5.2 billion into equity mutual funds and ETFs for the first time in six weeks, according to research service firm Lipper late on Thursday. Investors also added $4.2 billion in to Treasury funds in the week ended Dec. 26, the most since February 2015, Lipper data showed. Signs of softening business activity and a flat Treasury yield curve have raised concerns the U.S. economy might enter a recession in late 2019. Those worries have stoked bets the Federal Reserve might stop raising interest rates, analysts said. Domestic pending home sales unexpectedly fell by 0.7 percent in November, while the Chicago Purchasing Management Index slipped in December. Trade tensions between China and the United States have added to worries about corporate profits and the economy. Still some investors reckoned a tight U.S. labor market and the massive federal tax cut enacted a year ago would provide an adequate boost for the economy going into 2019. "The economy has too much going for it to have a recession," said James Sarni, senior portfolio manager with Payden & Rygel in Los Angeles. At 11:16 a.m. (1616 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were flat at 2.747 percent after touching 2.720 percent on Wednesday, which was the lowest level since April 2. Two-year yields retested 2.540 percent earlier Friday, which was the lowest since July 6. They were marginally lower at 2.544 percent. As of Thursday, the Treasury sector, tracked by Bloomberg and Barclays, has generated a total return of 1.88 percent in December, putting on track for its strongest monthly performance since June 2016 when it produced a 2.21 percent gain. December 28 Friday 11:17AM New York / 1617 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR9 145-13/32 -4/32 10YR TNotes MAR9 121-144/256 1/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.3625 2.4091 -0.001 Six-month bills 2.41 2.4729 -0.026 Two-year note 99-234/256 2.5443 -0.004 Three-year note 100-68/256 2.5309 -0.003 Five-year note 100-50/256 2.5831 -0.008 Seven-year note 99-208/256 2.6545 -0.006 10-year note 103-64/256 2.7467 0.004 30-year bond 106-108/256 3.0459 0.017 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 20.10 -0.20 30-year vs 5-year yield 46.20 2.40 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 13.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.00 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -16.75 0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)