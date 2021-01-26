Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

REFILE-TREASURIES-U.S. yields little changed on caution about stimulus package

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

0 Min Read

 (Fixes typo in U.S. Treasury 10-year yield to 1.03% in 7th
paragraph)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were
little changed to slightly higher in choppy trading on Tuesday,
after hitting three-week lows on the long end of the curve, as
investors remained cautious in the near term about the size of a
proposed U.S. stimulus package as well as the slow global
roll-out of coronavirus vaccines.
    The U.S yield curve steepened modestly after flattening on
Monday. The spread between U.S. two-year and 10-year yields
widened modestly to 91.50 basis points.
    U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said late on
Monday that he and his fellow Democrats may try to pass much of
President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill
using a process that would bypass a Republican filibuster and
could allow it to pass with a majority vote.
    "We think ultimately it's going to be smaller than the $1.9
trillion," said Mike Chang, interest rates strategist at Citi in
New York. "We have penciled in around $600 billion-$1 trillion.
Timing is another issue, not just the size - how long it will
take to get the whole thing through."
    In addition, there have been coronavirus vaccine delivery
problems globally, especially in Europe. 
    AstraZeneca, which developed its vaccine with Oxford
University, told the European Union that it could not meet
agreed supply targets by the end of March. Pfizer Inc
said there would be a temporary impact on shipments of its
vaccine in late January to early February.
    In mid-morning trading, the U.S. benchmark 10-year yield
 fell to 1.03%, from 1.04% late on Monday. It earlier
fell to 1.026%, its lowest level since Jan. 6.
    U.S. 30-year yields slid to 1.7955% from
Monday's 1.799%, after earlier dropping to a three-week low of
1.786%.
    U.S. 20-year bond yields also weakened to a
three-week trough and were last down at 1.59%.
    On the front end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields slipped
to 0.121% from 0.127% on Monday.
    Also on Tuesday, the Treasury auctions a record $61 billion
in 5-year notes after a solid 2-year debt sale on Monday.
    "We believe there will be demand as the Treasury market has
had a firm tone in recent sessions," Justin Lederer, rates
strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald, said in a research note. 
    "We, however, would not be surprised by a small back-up
leading into 1 pm (bid deadline) and/or small tail as market
participants are cautious at the current yield levels, as the
sector is trading at its richest levels since early January and
12 basis points lower than its high yield print a few weeks
ago," he added.
    Ahead of the auction, U.S. five-year note yields were little
changed at 0.4119%.
    
      January 26 Tuesday 10:28AM New York / 1528 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.08         0.0811    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.085        0.0862    -0.003
 Two-year note                 100-1/256    0.123     -0.004
 Three-year note               99-214/256   0.1805    0.000
 Five-year note                99-210/256   0.4119    0.002
 Seven-year note               99-80/256    0.727     0.002
 10-year note                  98-116/256   1.0414    0.001
 20-year bond                  96-12/256    1.6089    0.005
 30-year bond                  95-236/256   1.8024    0.003
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.50        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         8.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        10.00         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        3.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -24.00         0.00    
 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Editing by Paul Simao)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up