TREASURIES-U.S. yields mostly down after Fed minutes affirm low rates for longer

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

    * Fed minutes say economy still far from reaching Fed goals
    * Eurodollar futures fully pricing in Fed hike by March 2023
    * U.S. 5/30 yield curve steepens, reflects fiscal policy
concerns

    NEW YORK, April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were
mostly lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve struck a
dovish tone in the minutes of its March policy meeting,
reinforcing expectations that interest rates will remain low for
some time.
    Yields on the front end to the so-called belly of the curve
remained down on the day, while those on the very long end were
firmer. 
    Market participants were mostly focused on the Fed's
clarification about what constitutes "substantial further
progress" for the economy.
    With their own forecasts projecting the strongest run of
economic growth in nearly 40 years, "participants agreed that
the economy remained far from the (Fed's) longer-run goals and
that the path ahead remained highly uncertain," the Fed's
minutes stated.
    The Fed also said "it would likely be some time" before
conditions improved enough for the Fed to consider pulling
support.
    "This was the biggest question for the market and the fact
there was no hint of tapering or normalization is the biggest
takeaway," Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO
Capital Markets, said in a research note after the release of
the minutes.
    The Fed also noted that underlying inflationary pressures
remained muted, with consumer price inflation through January
well below 2%. The Fed said in the minutes it would aim to
achieve inflation moderately above 2% for some time so that
inflation averages 2% over time and longer-term inflation
expectations also remain well anchored at that level.
    "This serves as a reminder to market participants attempting
to bring forward lift-off hike pricing that the Fed is willing
to risk being behind the proverbial inflation curve this cycle -
a departure from past behavior to be sure," Lyngen said.
    Following a strong U.S. non-farm payrolls report last
Friday, the eurodollar futures market, which tracks interest
rate expectations, had fully priced in a Fed hike by December
2022. That came off a bit on Tuesday afternoon, and on Wednesday
following the Fed minutes, eurodollar futures showed that market
participants are fully factoring a rate increase by March 2023.
    In afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was
little changed at 1.656%, from 1.657% on Tuesday.
U.S. 10-year yields earlier dropped to a two-week low
    U.S. 30-year yields were up a bit at 2.34%, from
Tuesday's 2.316%.
    U.S. 5-year note yields continued their descent, at 0.857%
, from Wednesday's 0.872%.
    Movements in 5-year notes reflect interest rate
expectations, analysts said. Recent declines in the 5-year yield
suggested that investors are not really buying views that the
Fed will raise rates earlier than expected. 
    At the March meeting, the Fed said it does not expect to
raise interest rates until 2024.
    The yield curve steepened for a second straight session,
with the spread between 5-year notes and 30-year bonds widening
to 148 basis points on Wednesday.
    "We have seen some buying on the front of the curve and the
belly, but the long end has continued to languish," said
Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist, at TD Securities.
"That reflects concerns about the additional fiscal package and
additional supply coming down the pipeline."
    
      April 7 Wednesday 3:09PM New York / 1909 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.015        0.0152    -0.005
 Six-month bills               0.03         0.0304    -0.005
 Two-year note                 99-241/256   0.1547    -0.006
 Three-year note               99-200/256   0.3249    -0.011
 Five-year note                99-116/256   0.8625    -0.009
 Seven-year note               99-128/256   1.3252    -0.007
 10-year note                  95-32/256    1.6633    0.007
 20-year bond                  94           2.2513    0.023
 30-year bond                  89-236/256   2.3463    0.030
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        13.00        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        16.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        12.00        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        3.00        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -23.50        -0.50    
 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Toby Chopra
and Will Dunham)
