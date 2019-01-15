TREASURIES-U.S. yields mostly little changed as Brexit, Europe in focus

Bonds News
    NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were
mostly little changed in choppy trading on Tuesday amid negative
external factors such as weak European data and concerns
relating to a vote on a deal involving Britain's exit from the
European Union. 
    U.S. 30-year bond yields, however, continued to climb,
hitting a four-week high.
    Data on U.S. producer prices for December was
softer-than-expected, sliding by the most in two years due to
declines in the costs of energy products and trade services.
 The report didn't have a major impact on
Treasuries, analysts said. 
    "The issue is not with the United States. We had weaker-than
expected U.S. data, but not terribly so," said Stan Shipley,
fixed income strategist, at Evercore ISI in New York.
    "We have all these global factors: Brexit, Europe is
weakening and questions on China as it is increasingly taking
stimulative actions. And so Treasuries are the flight to safety
here," he added.
    U.S. Treasury yields moved in line with those on euro zone
government bonds, which hovered near recent six-month lows on
Tuesday as the German statistics office said the country had
escaped a recession but still recorded its slowest growth in
half a decade in 2018.
    "Germany barely posted growth in Q4 and it doesn't look good
in Q1. Things are looking poor there," Shipley said.
    Investors were also worried about Brexit, with British Prime
Minister Theresa May facing the prospect of a historic defeat in
a vote on her Brexit deal in parliament on Tuesday.
    May's expected defeat leaves open a range of outcomes, from
resurrecting her deal, leaving the EU with no deal at all or
holding another referendum that could halt Brexit altogether.

    In late morning trading, U.S. 10-year note yields were
slightly up at 2.713 percent, from 2.71 percent late
on Monday. But 10-year yields have been mostly lower all day.
    Evercore's Shipley doesn't see much upside in U.S. 10-year
Treasury prices and he expects yields to rise from current
levels.
    "I don't think we can rally a great deal here," Shipley
said. "Based on inflation expectations, the 10s look like a low
3-handle here. Yields are not really going to tumble here unless
the risk of a U.S. recession climbs higher."
    U.S. 30-year bond yields, however, rose to 3.071 percent
, from 3.06 percent on Monday. Thirty-year yields
climbed to as high as 3.077 percent, a four-week peak.
    On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields were down
on the day at 2.532 percent, compared with Monday's 2.535
percent.
    
      January 15 Tuesday 10:52 AM New York / 1552 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.405        2.4535    0.007
 Six-month bills               2.455        2.5205    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-240/256   2.5326    -0.002
 Three-year note               99-248/256   2.5109    -0.003
 Five-year note                100-116/256  2.527     -0.002
 Seven-year note               100-36/256   2.6027    0.004
 10-year note                  103-136/256  2.713     0.003
 30-year bond                  105-216/256  3.0742    0.014
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        16.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        12.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         9.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        2.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -21.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)
