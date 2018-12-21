TREASURIES-U.S. yields near 8-month lows as gov't shutdown threat looms

(Adds Williams' comments, data, updates prices) * U.S. government shutdown threat boosts safety demand for bonds * Year-end demand supports bond prices By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held near eight-month lows on Friday as President Donald Trump threatened a "very long" government shutdown and investors were reluctant to hold risky assets over the weekend. Trump said he would not sign Senate spending legislation if it not include $5 billion to fund a border wall, forcing a government shutdown. The Republican-led Senate had already approved funds for the government through Feb. 8 without money for the wall. But Trump pushed Republican allies in the House of Representatives on Thursday to use the short-term funding bill as leverage to force through the border wall money despite Democratic objections. “Markets are generally de-risking before the weekend. The extra uncertainty caused by the threat of a shutdown is certainly not helping,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. Bonds have rallied since the Federal Reserve on Wednesday struck a more dovish tone than in its previous meetings even while pledging to keep withdrawing support from an economy it views as strong. Some investors had expected the Fed to indicate that further rate increases would be more data dependent as tumbling stock markets and slowing international growth raise concerns that the U.S. economy could also face weakness. “They were dovish, (but) they were not dovish enough for markets' liking,” said Goldberg. Stock markets fell on the Fed statement, which increased demand for low-risk U.S. government debt. Bonds weakened slightly on Friday after New York Fed President John Williams said that the U.S. central bank is open to reassessing its views and listening to market signals that the U.S. economy could fall short of expectations, sparking a brief rally in stocks. Benchmark 10-year yields were little changed on the day at 2.792 percent. The yield fell to a more than eight-month low of 2.748 percent on Thursday, well off a seven-year high of 3.261 percent reached on Oct. 9. Data on Friday showed that the U.S. economy grew in the third quarter at a rate slightly less than previously estimated, but the pace was likely strong enough to keep growth on track to hit the Trump administration's 3 percent target this year. U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in November as households bought motor vehicles and spent more on utilities, but wage growth remained moderate suggesting the current pace of consumption was unlikely to be sustained. Bonds have also benefited this week from year-end demand from fund managers rebalancing portfolios. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Steve Orlofsky) )