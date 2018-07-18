TREASURIES-U.S. yields near flat as Fed's Powell sticks to upbeat script

* U.S. yield curve holds at flattest in over a decade * U.S. two-year yield holds below near 10-year peak * U.S. housing starts plunge to nine-month low in June (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Wednesday with the yield curve remaining near its flattest in nearly 11 years as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stayed on message about a healthy economy before a House of Representatives committee. Powell's appearance was the second half of his semiannual testimony before Congress. "He's been constructive on the economy and downplayed the risk of a recession," said Jonathan Cohn, interest rate strategist with Credit Suisse in New York. Powell's answers to questions from members of the House Financial Services Committee struck a chord similar to the one he sounded before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday. His message supported traders' expectations that the U.S. central bank would increase key overnight borrowing costs two more times in 2018. The futures market implied traders saw an 92 percent chance the Fed would increase its target range on key interest rates by a quarter point, to between 2.00 percent and 2.25 percent, at its Sept. 25-26 policy meeting, CME Group's FedWatch program showed. It suggested traders priced in a 63 percent likelihood of another rate hike at the Fed's Dec. 18-19 policy meeting. Powell acknowledged the risk from the trade friction between the United States and its major trade partners. "If this process leads to a world of higher tariffs on a wide range of goods and services that are traded and those are sustained for a longer period of time, if it results in a more protectionist world, that would be bad for our economy," he said. The possibility of further rate increases pinned the two-year yield near its highest since August 2008. It was last 2.611 percent, down 0.4 basis point from late on Tuesday. The spread between two-year and 10-year Treasury yields was 25.40 basis points after touching 23.40 basis points earlier Wednesday, which was its tightest since July 2007. Analysts and traders are worried about the yield curve inverting, or when shorter-dated yields are higher than longer-dated ones. An inverted yield curve is seen as a reliable sign of U.S. recession, although Powell downplayed the flattening yield curve as an omen of slower growth. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up nearly 1 basis point on the day at 2.871 percent. Treasury yields hit session lows earlier, following a government report that domestic housing starts fell to a nine-month low in June on rising costs and land shortage. July 18 Wednesday 2:11 PM New York / 1811 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP8 144-26/32 -7/32 10YR TNotes SEP8 120-20/256 -2/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.97 2.0074 -0.011 Six-month bills 2.115 2.1676 -0.018 Two-year note 99-202/256 2.6113 -0.004 Three-year note 99-208/256 2.6906 0.003 Five-year note 99-90/256 2.7659 0.004 Seven-year note 99-120/256 2.8346 0.004 10-year note 100-8/256 2.871 0.009 30-year bond 102-196/256 2.9842 0.014 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 25.40 1.30 30-year vs 5-year yield 21.60 1.10 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.25 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 13.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -5.00 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)