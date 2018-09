NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held near their session lows on Friday as data on domestic consumer spending and income came within expectations in August, supporting analysts’ view of solid economic growth in the third quarter.

At 8:43 a.m. (1243 GMT), the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down near 2 basis points at 3.037 percent, while the two-year yield was down 2 basis points at 2.815 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)