NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields hovered near session lows on Tuesday as Wall Street opened weaker prompted by worries about renewed trade tension between China and the United States and its impact on global economic growth.

At 9:36 a.m. (1336 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was down 3.1 basis points at 2.4692%. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)