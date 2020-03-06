TREASURIES-U.S. yields on long bonds hit record lows as virus fears spike

* Strong U.S. jobs report fails to ease coronavirus fears * Rate futures price near zero rates by April * New milestones set across bond market * Coronavirus infections hit more than 100,000 globally -Reuters (Adds comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices surged on Friday, pushing long-dated yields to record lows, as worries that the coronavirus outbreak will hammer the world economy sent investors fleeing to assets seen as safe havens in turbulent times. A strong U.S. payrolls report did little to lift sentiment. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 273,000 jobs in February, matching the prior month's tally, which was the largest since May 2018. The data also showed that the economy created 85,000 more jobs in December and January than previously reported. But escalating market panic over the coronavirus dominated. More than 100,000 people globally have been infected, according to a Reuters tally. That number could rise as more people get tested. Futures traders bet the Federal Reserve will slash U.S. interest rates to near zero by April. The Fed, which at an emergency meeting on Tuesday cut its target range to between 1.00% and 1.25%, will hold its next regularly scheduled policy meeting March 17-18. "The bond market is already pricing in a worst-case scenario, a U.S. and global recession in 2020 with emergency monetary stimulus from the Fed to help cushion the fall," said Scott Anderson, chief economist at Bank of the West in San Francisco. "The flatness of the yield curve at the long-end suggests the market believes the Fed's efforts to avert a recession will be unsuccessful." After steepening following Tuesday's 50 basis-point rate cut, the yield curve flattened with the spread between two-year and 10-year note yields at 25 basis points. New milestones were set across the U.S. bond market, which this week has seen some of its biggest moves in years. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to a record low of 0.66% and was last down at 0.749%. The 30-year Treasury yield dropped more than 30 basis points to a record low of 1.187% and was last at 1.276%. The 30-year yield also had its biggest daily fall since September 2008. Short-dated U.S. Treasuries also racked up sizable moves, with two-year yields falling 8 basis points to 0.394% , the lowest level since October 2014. They were last at 0.5%. Two-year yields have tumbled 83 basis points in the past two weeks in their biggest two-week drop since 1987. "We think we haven't seen the bottom yet," said Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed-income strategy at Nuveen in Minneapolis. He said investors were trading blind because it is hard to gauge the risk the virus poses to the economy. "Absent better news on the virus, they (Fed) will cut (another) 50 basis points and get to zero over the next couple of months," Rodriguez said. The prospect of a prolonged global economic slowdown smacked equity markets, and with a weekend looming, investors headed for the relative safety of government bonds. March 6 Friday 3:44PM New York/2044 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.4975 0.5064 -0.119 Six-month bills 0.4 0.4064 -0.112 Two-year note 101-59/256 0.4983 -0.087 Three-year note 102-110/256 0.5399 -0.076 Five-year note 102-160/256 0.5889 -0.084 Seven-year note 102-234/256 0.6963 -0.125 10-year note 107-52/256 0.7465 -0.178 30-year bond 118-48/256 1.268 -0.302 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 13.75 6.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 6.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.25 5.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.50 6.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -35.25 5.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by David Gregorio and Leslie Adler)