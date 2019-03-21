TREASURIES-U.S. yields pare fall after jobless claims, Philly Fed data

NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields reduced their earlier decline on Thursday following a steeper-than-expected drop in jobless claims last week and stronger-than-forecast data on U.S. Mid-Atlantic business activity from Philadelphia Federal Reserve in March.

At 8:43 a.m. (1243 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 2.516 percent, down from 2.3 basis points from late on Wednesday. Earlier Thursday, it hit 2.500 percent, the lowest level since January 2018. (Reporting by Richard Leong)