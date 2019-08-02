Bonds News
August 2, 2019 / 12:14 PM

TREASURIES-U.S. yields pare fall ahead of U.S. payrolls data

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields inched up off earlier lows on Friday, with 10-year yields holding below 2% in advance of the government’s release of its July payrolls report which analysts expect would show steady domestic jobs growth.

At 8:10 a.m. (1210 GMT), the yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 1.862%, down 3.00 basis points from late on Wednesday. They fell to 1.832% earlier Friday, marking their lowest since Nov. 9, 2016 the day after Donald Trump’s surprise U.S. presidential win. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

