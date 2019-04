NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields scaled back their earlier decline on Thursday as the first-time filings for domestic unemployment benefits fell to their lowest levels since December 1969, suggesting resilience in the domestic labor market.

At 8:37 a.m. (1237 GMT), the yields on benchmark 10-year government notes was 2.519%, up marginally from late on Wednesday, while the 30-year bond yields were 2.934%, up 0.5 basis point from Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)