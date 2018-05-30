TREASURIES -U.S. yields pare gains after private sector payrolls report

NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields pared gains on Wednesday after a private sector payrolls report showed fewer than expected jobs created for the month of May.

A report by U.S. payrolls processer ADP showed that a total of 178,000 jobs were created this month, lower than expectations for gains of 190,000. In addition, the April payrolls were revised to 163,000, from the original estimate of 204,000 jobs.

After the data, U.S. 10-year yields were at 2.849 percent , from 2.871 percent before the report.

U.S. 30-year yields wwere last at 3.038 percent, from 3.055 percent just before the data.