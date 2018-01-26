FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 1:38 PM / in 4 hours

TREASURIES-U.S. yields pare gains as GDP growth slower than expected

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    By Kate Duguid
    NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields trimmed
earlier gains on Friday after data showed the nation's economy
grew 2.6 percent in the final quarter of 2017, slower than the 3
percent increase forecast among economists polled by Reuters. 
    The advance estimate of gross domestic product offered
insight into the U.S. economy before President Donald Trump's
tax cuts took effect. The market response to was muted, with
benchmark 10-year note yields moving within a basis
point, suggesting investors remain confident in the underlying
health of the economy and the Federal Reserve's plan to hike
interest rates in March. 
    "Although the headline missed expectations by about
four-tenths of a percent, the composition of growth was pretty
strong for the fourth quarter," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed
income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. 
    The GDP number "should give Federal Reserve officials some
cover to offer a stronger statement at the January FOMC next
week," said LeBas. 
    Yields rose earlier ahead of Trump's remarks at the World
Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Trump warned that
Washington would no longer tolerate unfair trade, saying
predatory practices were distorting markets.
    A decline in U.S. trade is seen as potentially hampering
economic growth in the long term, which may have prompted the
rise in yields. 
    Headlines from Davos have been moving the market all week,
with shifts in yields following comments about the dollar from
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trump.
    Mnuchin on Thursday said a weaker dollar would help U.S.
trade balances in the short term, which drove down the currency
and pushed up yields. The greenback pared losses and yields fell
after Trump contradicted Mnuchin and the Treasury secretary
walked back his remarks. 
    "The long end of the yield curve is acutely sensitive to the
performance of the dollar right now. Dollar down, yields up is
the direction, which is actually a flip in sign from what we saw
in the immediate aftermath of the 2016 election," said LeBas.  
    In other data on Friday, orders for key U.S.-made capital
goods unexpectedly fell in December, suggesting a moderation in
business spending on equipment after strong gains in 2017.
    At 9:21 a.m. (1321 GMT), the yield on 10-year Treasury notes
was 2.634 percent, above Thursday's close at 2.621 percent,
while the 30-year bond yield was 2.892 percent, up
nearly 1 basis point from 2.880 percent. 
      January 26 Friday 9:23AM New York / 1423 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS MAR8               149-7/32     -0-6/32   
 10YR TNotes MAR8              122-68/256   -0-44/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             1.3975       1.4217    -0.005
 Six-month bills               1.605        1.6403    0.005
 Two-year note                 99-200/256   2.1123    0.028
 Three-year note               99-90/256    2.2273    0.030
 Five-year note                99-170/256   2.4468    0.029
 Seven-year note               99-142/256   2.5699    0.018
 10-year note                  96-176/256   2.6358    0.015
 30-year bond                  97-52/256    2.8905    0.010
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        18.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        18.00        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         7.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        1.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -15.00         0.75    
 spread                                               
 

 (Reporting by Richard Leong and Kate Duguid; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)
