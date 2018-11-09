TREASURIES -U.S. yields recede from decade highs as equities fall

* Worries about Chinese growth spur equities sell-off * Risk appetite fades as Fed hints at more U.S. rate hikes * U.S. producer prices grow fastest in 6 years in Oct * U.S. bond market to close Monday for Veterans Day (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday with shorter-dated yields retreating from the highest levels in a decade, as investors scooped up safe-haven U.S. government debt due to losses in equity prices worldwide on worries about economic growth in China and interest rate hikes in the United States. The yield decline was limited after data showed U.S. producer prices in October accelerated at the quickest rate in six years, supporting the view U.S. inflation would hold near the Federal Reserve's goal of 2 percent. Trading volume was light ahead Monday when the U.S. bond market will be closed for the Veterans Day holiday. Treasury yields were poised to end the week mixed, with traders attributing large swings to uncertainty about the outcome of the U.S. midterm congressional elections; the $83 billion quarterly refunding; and Federal Reserve signals on interest rates. "The market after a week filled with major events feels fatigued," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York. At 10:36 a.m. (1536 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields was down 3 basis points at 3.202 percent, on track to end the week marginally lower. The two-year yield was down nearly 3 basis points at 2.941 percent a day after touching a 10-1/2-year peak of 2.977 percent. It was poised to rise nearly 3 basis points on the week. The five-year yield scaled down to 3.054 percent, headed for a weekly increase of more than 1 basis point after hitting a 10-year high of 3.098 percent on Thursday. The U.S. central bank, after a two-day policy meeting, signaled the economic expansion remains on track, which would allow for further rate increases. Interest rates futures implied traders placed about a 76 percent chance the Fed would raise key lending rates by a quarter point to 2.25-2.50 percent at its Dec. 18-19 meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. Treasuries yields briefly turned flat early Friday, as stronger-than-forecast data on U.S. producer prices renewed some concerns that inflation is rising. The tit-for-tat tariffs between China and the United States, the world's two biggest economies, seem to be taking a toll on Chinese producers. China's producer inflation fell for a fourth straight month in October. Worries about slowing growth in China touched off selling of shares on major global equities markets. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 was down nearly 1 percent. November 9 Friday 10:37AM New York / 1537 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC8 137-22/32 16/32 10YR TNotes DEC8 118-8/256 8/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.31 2.3551 -0.003 Six-month bills 2.4575 2.5221 0.002 Two-year note 99-224/256 2.9406 -0.028 Three-year note 99-156/256 3.0121 -0.033 Five-year note 99-44/256 3.0559 -0.034 Seven-year note 99-44/256 3.1332 -0.033 10-year note 99-88/256 3.2022 -0.030 30-year bond 99-128/256 3.4017 -0.023 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 25.90 -0.85 30-year vs 5-year yield 34.50 0.45 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 18.50 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.50 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.25 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 5.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -10.25 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)