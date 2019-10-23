TREASURIES-U.S. yields recover from lows, end little changed

* EU keeps UK waiting on Brexit delay * Treasuries tracking Bunds, Gilts * U.S. 5-year note auction showed solid demand (Recasts, adds new comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields recovered from session lows to close little changed on Wednesday in generally thin trading, as investors consolidated positions amid an overall lack of new catalysts to spur the market in either direction. Early in the session, U.S. yields were lower, in line with German Bunds and UK Gilts, as investors grew more concerned about persistent uncertainty surrounding Britain's long-delayed exit from the European Union. U.S. yields regained ground, however, and buying waned as the session wore on. "The rally in Bunds and Gilts was not that substantial anyway and that just kind of trickled down. It was kind of this grind lower for the rest of the day," said Justin Lederer, Treasury trader at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "We're also kind of consolidating here. We have kind of taken out this trade fear, as concerns on this front have dissipated a little bit," he added. The Treasury market has tracked Brexit in recent weeks and it will continue to be a factor until it gets resolved, analysts said. British lawmakers on Tuesday signaled their support for the Brexit deal UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed with the European Union last week. But that was offset minutes later when parliament rejected his three-day timetable to rush legislation through the House of Commons, making ratification of his deal by the Oct. 31 deadline almost impossible. "Everything is back on the suspense file with no resolution," said Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist, at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. EU leaders considered on Wednesday whether to give Britain a three-month Brexit extension, and Johnson said that if they do so he would call an election by Christmas. In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year note yields were steady at 1.769% from 1.766% late on Tuesday. Yields on 30-year bonds were also little changed at 2.257%, from 2.251% on Tuesday. On the short-end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields were down at 1.585%, from Tuesday's 1.591%. Also on Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury's $41 billion five-year note auction showed strong demand, with a high yield of 1.570%, lower than the expected yield at the bid deadline. The bid-to-cover ratio was 2.41, higher than both the 2.32 ratio from last month and the 2.36 average. Post-auction, U.S. five-year yields were at 1.594% , from 1.592% late on Tuesday. October 23 Wednesday 4:31PM New York / 2031 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.625 1.6589 0.000 Six-month bills 1.605 1.6451 0.000 Two-year note 99-212/256 1.5877 -0.003 Three-year note 99-98/256 1.5882 0.000 Five-year note 99-140/256 1.5958 0.004 Seven-year note 99-160/256 1.6825 0.005 10-year note 98-180/256 1.7695 0.003 30-year bond 99-212/256 2.2579 0.007 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 3.75 2.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap -0.50 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -2.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -7.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -37.75 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Chris Reese)