June 7, 2018 / 12:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields remain higher as jobless claims fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held at higher levels on Thursday as initial filings for domestic unemployment benefits unexpected fell last week, reinforcing the notion of a solid jobs market and that the Federal Reserve would increase interest rates next week.

At 8:37 a.m. (1237 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was up 1 basis point at 2.986 percent after touching a near two-week high of 2.994 percent earlier Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

