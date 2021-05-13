Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

TREASURIES-U.S. yields retreat after four-day advance

By Chuck Mikolajczak

 (Updates prices, adds auction results, Waller comments)
    NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were lower
on Thursday, with longer-dated yields falling after four
straight days of gains even as a reading on inflation came in
higher than expected, while weekly initial jobless claims fell
more than anticipated. 
    The Labor Department said its producer price index for final
demand rose 0.6% in April, hotter than expectations calling for
a rise of 0.3% but less than the 1% jump the prior month. 
    For the 12 months through April, PPI is up 6.2%, the biggest
year-over-year climb since the series was overhauled in 2010.
Weekly initial jobless claims rose less than expected.

    The PPI comes on the heels of Wednesday's reading on
consumer prices, which showed the biggest increase in nearly 12
years in April.
    "Investors are looking and saying, this is just one month’s
data – is this going to be the trend? But the Fed is sticking to
their mantra that any inflation we see short term is going to be
transitory, it is going to be temporary, it is part of the
reopening," said Eric Souza, senior portfolio manager at SVB
Asset Management.
    "That is probably what the market is reassessing." 
    Federal Reserve officials have repeatedly maintained they
expect any rise in inflation to be short-lived. 
    On Thursday, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin was the
latest to downplay the likelihood of a long-term jump in
inflation.
    In addition, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he expects
inflation to exceed the central bank's target of 2% for the next
two years, but the Fed would not move to raise rates until
inflation is above target for a long time, or excessively high.

    The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 3.2
basis points to 1.671% after climbing to a high of 1.707%, its
highest since April 6. 
    Yields moved off their lows in the wake of a $27 billion
sale of 30-year bonds went poorly, according to analysts, with a
high yield of 2.395%, almost 2 basis points above the yield at
the bidding deadline and in contrast to a strong auction of $41
billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday.
    Some market participants have downplayed economic data,
noting that year-over-year comparisons are extreme due to the
severe economic shutdown that began in March 2020.    
    The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down
1 basis points to 2.406%. 
    The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at
2.685% after closing at 2.731% on Wednesday, its highest close
since April 2011.
    The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at
2.543%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.5% a
year for the next decade.
    The overnight repo rate, which measures short-term
borrowing costs, fell to 0% for the first time since April 28, 
from 0.01% on Wednesday.

    
      May 13 Thursday 2:32PM New York / 1832 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN1               156-1/32     0-14/32   
 10YR TNotes JUN1              132-44/256   0-64/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0125       0.0127    -0.002
 Six-month bills               0.03         0.0304    -0.003
 Two-year note                 99-240/256   0.1569    -0.010
 Three-year note               99-190/256   0.3366    -0.020
 Five-year note                99-150/256   0.8354    -0.029
 Seven-year note               99-152/256   1.3112    -0.032
 10-year note                  99-148/256   1.671     -0.032
 30-year bond                  88-196/256   2.4058    -0.010
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        10.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        11.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         8.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -5.00        -2.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -33.00        -2.25    
 spread                                               
 

 (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Jan
Harvey)
