TREASURIES-U.S. yields retreat, track sterling, on Brexit chaos

* UK lawmakers reject Johnson's timetable for Brexit deal approval * Chinese vice foreign minister says progress made in trade talks * U.S. existing home sales come in lower than expected * U.S. two-year note auction shows solid demand (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, adds Brexit news, U.S. 2-year note auction) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped on Tuesday, in line with sterling's movements, as investors bought safe-haven debt after UK lawmakers voted against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's extremely tight timetable to approve his deal for Britain to exit the European Union. German Bund, UK 10-year Gilt yields, and sterling fell on the day, their weakness spilling over to the Treasury market. Lawmakers voted 322 to 308 against the so-called Programme Motion which set out a three-day schedule to rush his deal through the House of Commons. Brexit hangs in the balance as the Oct. 31 deadline to leave the EU nears. Earlier, lawmakers voted 329 to 299 in favor of the second reading of his 115-page Withdrawal Agreement Bill, a significant boost for Johnson five days after he struck a last-minute deal with the EU. "Treasuries are following sterling directionally," said Jon Hill, vice president, rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "The latest Brexit vote perpetuates more uncertainty." Investors were also watching U.S.-China trade talks. China's Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said Beijing and Washington have made progress, but warned China would never trade away its core interests or allow other countries to undermine its security. The United States has announced a "phase 1" deal with China on trade matters and suspending a scheduled tariff hike for October. In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year note yields fell to 1.771% from 1.792% late on Monday. Earlier in the global session, 10-year yields hit a five-week high of 1.81%. Yields on 30-year bonds were down at 2.257%, from 2.284% on Monday, touching a five-week peak earlier of 2.299%. On the short-end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields were slightly lower at 1.606%, from Monday's 1.615%. U.S. yields fell further after U.S. existing home sales came in below the consensus forecast, although details suggested a more stable housing market than headlines indicated. Ahead of next week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Tuesday's U.S. two-year note auction showed solid demand, with Treasury accepting $44.18 billion of the $112 billion in bids submitted. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, was 2.7, higher than the last four auctions. The offering stopped at a high yield of 1.594%, lower than the expected rate at the bid deadline. U.S. two-year yields fell after a well-received auction. "This indicates that investors are still very comfortable buying the front end despite expectations of a hawkish cut," said BMO's Hill. October 22 Tuesday 3:26 PM New York / 1926 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.625 1.659 0.003 Six-month bills 1.6025 1.6426 -0.010 Two-year note 99-204/256 1.6067 -0.008 Three-year note 99-96/256 1.5907 -0.002 Five-year note 99-140/256 1.5957 -0.008 Seven-year note 99-164/256 1.68 -0.017 10-year note 98-176/256 1.7712 -0.021 30-year bond 99-216/256 2.2572 -0.027 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 1.50 -1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap -0.50 -1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -1.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -7.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -37.00 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Richard Chang and David Gregorio)