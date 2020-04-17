TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise after Fed says to reduce Treasury purchases

Bonds News
    * Fed to cut Treasury purchases next week to $15 bln per day
    * Yields already priced in initial pandemic shock -analyst
    * U.S. yield curve steepens on Fed announcement of Treasury
buys 

 (Recasts, adds Fed news on purchases, new comment, updates
prices,)
    NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Friday in choppy trading after the New York Federal Reserve
announced a further decline in purchases of Treasuries next week
as the market stabilizes after heavy central bank interventions
last month.
    U.S. 10-year and 30-year yields earlier fell to two-week
lows before moving higher on a day when risk aversion has eased
a bit. The yield curve also steepened on Friday after the Fed
news.
   The New York Fed said on Friday it plans to purchase $75
billion in Treasury securities next week. That brings the daily
purchase amount down to an average of $15 billion per day from
$30 billion per day this week.
    "The Fed has been a big buyer and now they have tapered,"
said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in
New York. 
    "You're really taking away sectors here, at only two
purchases a day. That's why you're seeing some steepening of the
curve. Net-net, we haven't really gone anywhere," Lederer added.
    The current round of Treasury purchases started March 13,
with a peak size of $75 billion per day from March 19 to April
1. Overall, the Fed has purchased more than $1 trillion in
Treasuries over the last few weeks.
    In late afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year yields
rose to 0.652% from 0.611% late on Thursday after dropping
earlier in the session to 0.587%, their lowest in two weeks.
    Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds were at 1.271%, up
from 1.212% on Thursday. Earlier, 30-year yields fell to a
two-week trough of 1.183%.
    On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields were
last at 0.205%, slightly up from Thursday's 0.203%. On Thursday,
two-year yields fell to their lowest since September 2011. 
    U.S. yields on Friday moved in tandem with stocks, which
rose on the day after positive news about a possible treatment 
for COVID-19, the potentially lethal respiratory illness caused
by the novel coronavirus, as well as President Donald Trump's
plans to reopen the U.S. economy in three phases.
    "Though conditions are not conducive for materially higher
Treasury yields and lower spreads, the initial shock to the
economy seems to be priced in," said Stan Shipley, fixed income
strategist at Evercore ISI in New York.
    "Now it is whether there is another down leg or whether
there is some path to reopen the economy," he added.
    The yield curve steepened on Friday, with the spread between
the 10-year and two-year widening to 44 basis points
 from 41 basis points on Thursday. 
    The curve has steepened since the beginning of the pandemic,
as investors have piled into short-term debt, having priced out
interest rate hikes in the immediate future.
    
      April 17 Friday 3:48PM New York / 1948 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN0               180-3/32     -1-10/32  
 10YR TNotes JUN0              138-236/256  -0-80/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.13         0.1322    -0.015
 Six-month bills               0.165        0.1674    -0.013
 Two-year note                 100-84/256   0.2059    0.003
 Three-year note               99-250/256   0.2579    0.013
 Five-year note                100-172/256  0.3628    0.019
 Seven-year note               100-168/256  0.5286    0.030
 10-year note                  108-16/256   0.6512    0.040
 30-year bond                  118-24/256   1.2693    0.057
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        21.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        14.50        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        11.50        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        6.50        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -37.75        -1.25    
 spread                                               
 
