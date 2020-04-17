TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise after Fed says to reduce Treasury purchases

* Fed to cut Treasury purchases next week to $15 bln per day * Yields already priced in initial pandemic shock -analyst * U.S. yield curve steepens on Fed announcement of Treasury buys (Recasts, adds Fed news on purchases, new comment, updates prices,) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday in choppy trading after the New York Federal Reserve announced a further decline in purchases of Treasuries next week as the market stabilizes after heavy central bank interventions last month. U.S. 10-year and 30-year yields earlier fell to two-week lows before moving higher on a day when risk aversion has eased a bit. The yield curve also steepened on Friday after the Fed news. The New York Fed said on Friday it plans to purchase $75 billion in Treasury securities next week. That brings the daily purchase amount down to an average of $15 billion per day from $30 billion per day this week. "The Fed has been a big buyer and now they have tapered," said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "You're really taking away sectors here, at only two purchases a day. That's why you're seeing some steepening of the curve. Net-net, we haven't really gone anywhere," Lederer added. The current round of Treasury purchases started March 13, with a peak size of $75 billion per day from March 19 to April 1. Overall, the Fed has purchased more than $1 trillion in Treasuries over the last few weeks. In late afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year yields rose to 0.652% from 0.611% late on Thursday after dropping earlier in the session to 0.587%, their lowest in two weeks. Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds were at 1.271%, up from 1.212% on Thursday. Earlier, 30-year yields fell to a two-week trough of 1.183%. On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields were last at 0.205%, slightly up from Thursday's 0.203%. On Thursday, two-year yields fell to their lowest since September 2011. U.S. yields on Friday moved in tandem with stocks, which rose on the day after positive news about a possible treatment for COVID-19, the potentially lethal respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, as well as President Donald Trump's plans to reopen the U.S. economy in three phases. "Though conditions are not conducive for materially higher Treasury yields and lower spreads, the initial shock to the economy seems to be priced in," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York. "Now it is whether there is another down leg or whether there is some path to reopen the economy," he added. The yield curve steepened on Friday, with the spread between the 10-year and two-year widening to 44 basis points from 41 basis points on Thursday. The curve has steepened since the beginning of the pandemic, as investors have piled into short-term debt, having priced out interest rate hikes in the immediate future. April 17 Friday 3:48PM New York / 1948 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 180-3/32 -1-10/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 138-236/256 -0-80/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.13 0.1322 -0.015 Six-month bills 0.165 0.1674 -0.013 Two-year note 100-84/256 0.2059 0.003 Three-year note 99-250/256 0.2579 0.013 Five-year note 100-172/256 0.3628 0.019 Seven-year note 100-168/256 0.5286 0.030 10-year note 108-16/256 0.6512 0.040 30-year bond 118-24/256 1.2693 0.057 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 21.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -37.75 -1.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Alistair Bell and Jonathan Oatis)